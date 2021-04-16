Anambra shooting: Gunmen hang Baifra flag for bank after bullet kill two school children for Ogbunike

Wetin we call dis foto, Di bank wey di hoodlums hang Biafra flag

Gunmen wey pipo feel sey dem be members of secessionist group under di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra hang dia flag for one bank for Oye Agu-Abagana, Njikoka Local Government area for Anambra State, Eastern Nigeria.

Dis na wetin pipo for di area tell BBC ontop di incident wey happen on Thursday, April 15.

"Attack no happen for any Bank yesterday, 15th April, 2021 for Anambra State", na wetin Anambra State Police Command tok as dem confam say shooting bin happen for di area.

Tori be say gunmen wey reach about 10 dey shoot gun for Oye Agu-Abagana. Dem also go Ogbunike and den later enter Ukwo Enugu-Ukwu wia as dem shoot, stray bullet kill two school children for Ogbunike.

Dem also destroy and burn two vehicles for di operation.

Tok tok person for Anambra State Police Command Tochuckwu Ikenga, for statement wey im send to BBC tok say "To set di record straight Anambra State Police Command bin receive distress call on shootings close to Oye Olisa Market and First Bank, Ogbunike, Oyi LGA.

"Police operatives quickly mobilize go di area. Di hoodlums wey burn two vehicles run comot for di place as dem see police dey comeg.

Unfortunately, stray bullet from di hoodlums hit two students wey dey transit. Dem rush dem go hospital and but doctor comfam say dem don die.

"Meanwhile, we dey try arrest di hoodlums."