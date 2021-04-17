Latest news in Rivers State today: Rivers State local government election as e dey happun

16 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Voting ongoing for Obio Akpor Watd 6 unit 20

Voting don start for di Rivers State local goment election wey dey happun today.

Di electorate dey go polling booth to decide di leaders of di state 23 local government areas.

Di election dey happun for 4442 polling units and 319 wards across di state.

River State Independent Electoral Commission Chairman, Justice George Omereji (Rtd) say dem don prepare well well for di elections and e advise voters to observe Covid-19 protocols as dem dey come cast dia vote.

Voting open around 10am and e go close by 5pm.

Curfew in Rivers State

For State Broadcast on Friday, Governor Nyesom Wike say im don ban all human and vehicle movement from midnight Friday 16 April to wen election go end by 5pm on Saturday 17 April, 2021 except for pipo and motors wey dey on essential duties wit genuine and valid identification.

Also for statement, Rivers State Police Command say dem don deploy 17,500 personnel in addition to deployments from oda sister security agencies, wey go provide safety, security and maintain law and order before, during and afta di elections.

Di Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni tok for di statement say very important personalities (VIPs) or Politicians no go dey allowed to go any voting centre with dia security details.

Pictures from di ongoing Rivers State local goment election

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey wait for election to begin at materials don deu arrive polling units

Wetin we call dis foto, INEC officials dey sort out election materials

Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment INEC officials begin distribution of materials across di local goment for Rivers State

Wetin we call dis foto, Voters dey wait Party agents to arrive before dem go begin voting

Wetin we call dis foto, Ward 11 unit 1 Obio-Akpor voting wan begin

