Helen McCrory Harry Potter: Damien Lewis announce death of e wife but who she be?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory appear for di red carpet during UK premiere of di film "A Little Chaos" on April 13 2015 inside central London

Actress Helen McCrory, wey dey popular for her roles in Peaky Blinders and three Harry Potter films, don die of cancer for di age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, announce.

Her husband wey also be actor tok say im dey "heartbroken", and add say e late wife na "beautiful and mighty woman".

"She blaze so brightly. Go now, Little One, into di air, and thank you."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory marry for 2007

Who be Helen McCrory

Dey born Helen Elizabeth McCrory wey be award-winning actress on di 17 August 1968 for London.

McCrory spend one year for Italy before she study acting for di Drama Centre.

She begin her career on stage for UK before acting for oda films.

During her theatre, television and film career, McCrory pick up plenty awards, like best actress for di London Film Critics Circle, di Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, di Critics' Circle Theatre Awards and theatre actress of di year for di Glamour Awards

Helen McCrory marry Homeland star Lewis for 2007 and dem born two children, Manon and Gulliver.

Last year, Helen and her husband raise more than £1m to provide NHS workers with meals from high street restaurants during di pressures of di coronavirus pandemic.

Photos of Helen McCrory acting career

Helen McCrory play di commanding matriarch, Polly Gray, for di TV series Peaky Blinders.

Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory for Peaky Blinders

But she spend much of her career for theatre. She meet her husband, Damian Lewis for 2003 play wey dem title Five Gold Rings for London Almeida Theatre.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory during Five Gold Rings for di Almeida Theatre London

Helen McCrory continue to take to di stage even as di period drama about di Shelby clan later become one ogbonge hit - she play di leading role for di National Theatre production of Medea for 2014.

Wia dis foto come from, Geraint Lewis / Alamy Stock Photo Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory as Medea

McCrory act as Narcissa Malfoy, di wife of Lucius Malfoy and Draco mother for di final three Harry Potter films; dat na Harry Porter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2.

Wia dis foto come from, PictureLux/ Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory in Harry Potter

As di film franchise dey about to end for 2011, Helen McCrory put her eyes for oda international hits - she play Mama Jeanne for Hugo, wey receive 11 Oscar nominations for 2012.

Wia dis foto come from, AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory in Hugo

During dat year she also play di MP Clair Dowar for James Bond instalment Skyfall.

Wia dis foto come from, Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory in Skyfall

No be di first time Helen McCrory dey play ogbonge figure for di British political world, she don first appear on screen as former Prime Minister Tony Blair wife Cherie twice - for di 2010 film The Special Relationship and in the 2006 release The Queen.

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Stock Photo Wetin we call dis foto, Helen McCrory for di Queen