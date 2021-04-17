In Pictures: Di Queen and nation say bye-bye to Prince Philip
Di Queen don lead her family - and di nation - in mourning at di funeral of her husband, di Duke of Edinburgh, for di grounds of Windsor Castle.
A small group of family members - wey include im four children and Princes William and Harry - walk in procession behind im coffin. Dem cari am di short distance from di inner hall wey dey di castle to St George Chapel ontop one Land Rovber hearse - wey di duke imsef help design.
Dem hold a national minute's silence at 15:00 BST, just before dem begin di service.
Di ceremonial funeral take place entirely within di grounds of di castle and dem don ask di public not to gather dia or for oda royal domots.
Hundreds of pipo dey watch as di King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery dey walk along di Long Walk up to Windsor Castle at midday.
Dozens of riders, wey wia black, gold and red uniforms and carrying three guns,ride to di castle's Cambridge Gate.
Members of di regiment go fire minute guns from di east lawn of Windsor Castle as dem take Prince Philip's coffin from di castle to di chapel.
Some members of di public don dey Windsor to pay tribute to di duke but di area don dey quite sake of estrictions.
Di Duke of Edinburgh personally select di regalia wey dem don place for di altar at St George's Chapel for Windsor.
Di insignia - di medals and decorations wey di UK and Commonwealth kontris confer on am- has been positioned on nine cushions. He has included insignia from Denmark and Greece in a nod to his birth heritage as a prince of Greece and Denmark.
