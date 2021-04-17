In Pictures: Di Queen and nation say bye-bye to Prince Philip

35 minutes wey don pass

Di Queen don lead her family - and di nation - in mourning at di funeral of her husband, di Duke of Edinburgh, for di grounds of Windsor Castle.

A small group of family members - wey include im four children and Princes William and Harry - walk in procession behind im coffin. Dem cari am di short distance from di inner hall wey dey di castle to St George Chapel ontop one Land Rovber hearse - wey di duke imsef help design.

Dem hold a national minute's silence at 15:00 BST, just before dem begin di service.

Di ceremonial funeral take place entirely within di grounds of di castle and dem don ask di public not to gather dia or for oda royal domots.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The Duchess of Cornwall arrive St George's Chapel

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, enta in di quadrangle ahead of di ceremonial funeral procession

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Members of di Household Cavalry dey seen ahead of the funeral

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Foot Guards Band dey march into position

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery approach Windsor Castle before di funeral

Hundreds of pipo dey watch as di King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery dey walk along di Long Walk up to Windsor Castle at midday.

Dozens of riders, wey wia black, gold and red uniforms and carrying three guns,ride to di castle's Cambridge Gate.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Members of di regiment go fire minute guns from di east lawn of Windsor Castle as dem take Prince Philip's coffin from di castle to di chapel.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Some members of di public don dey Windsor to pay tribute to di duke but di area don dey quite sake of estrictions.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di Duke of Edinburgh personally select di regalia wey dem don place for di altar at St George's Chapel for Windsor.

Di insignia - di medals and decorations wey di UK and Commonwealth kontris confer on am- has been positioned on nine cushions. He has included insignia from Denmark and Greece in a nod to his birth heritage as a prince of Greece and Denmark.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images