Musa Modu: Pipo no dey give me work becos of my face

Musa Modu run from im state Borno state enta Lagos sake of Boko Haram palava.

E don spend over 8 years for di Nigeria commercial capital but e no fit find job to take care of imsef sake of di condition of im face.

Musa say im family still dey for Borno state, say di terrorists no gree make any member of im family or pipo for di area to travel comot, anybodi wey try am, dem go kill am.

For dis interview wit BBC pidgin Musa follow our reporter tok about im struggle and how e dey take survive against all odds.