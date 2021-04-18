Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo: Cardi B under fire for Rosemond Brown jail sentence over nude photo

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo jail sentence for posting nude photo wit her son dey make pipo drag American rapper Cardi B.

Accra Circuit Court sentence di actress wey real name be Rosemond Brown to three months in prison sake of say she post naked picture of herself alongside her 7 year old son for social media.

But Cardi B. say di prison sentence dey too harsh as punishment for Akuapem Poloo.

Di singer tok for one tweet as she dey respond to one comment wey ask her opinion on di mata on Saturday.

"I don see a lot of Americans do photoshoots like dat. Even though dis no be my style.

"I no think she bin dey go for sexual more than natural idea. I think jail dey a bit harsh." Cardi B tok.

Di American rapper, wey bin visit Ghana for December 2019, suggest social media probation or community service as alternative punishment.

But dis comment no go down well for some pipo body. Demma feel say she dey support wetin no follow for Ghana.

Wetin be Akuapem Poloo offence?

Around July 2020, di Ghanaian actress enter wrong side of de law after she post partially nude photo of herself and son online as part of en seventh birthday.

Ghana Police invite am for questioning over de incident which spark public outrage sake of how she expose de son online.

She plead guilty to three charges wey di court level against am which dey include:

De publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence in ways which dey undermine de privacy and integrity of another person.

And finally engaging in domestic violence which go fit spoil di dignity of another human being.

Accra Circuit Court declare am guilty after she herself plead guilty to de charge dem bring against am.

Dem later sentence her to three months in prison say di reason for di punitive sentence be sake of dem wan use dis case serve as deterrent to di general public.

However, Lawyers of Akuapem Poloo don indicate say dem go serve notice of appeal against de jail term wey de judge give Akuapem Poloo.

Her lawyer, Andrew Vortia tell journalists say now, Akuapem Poloo "child now dey exposed rather than for de courts to protect am."

Im argue say de actress no be "habitual offender as she don show remorse, she also pull down de post and she no be indecent lady."

Some social media users also follow Cardi B reason say di punishment wey court serve Akuapem dey too strong.

