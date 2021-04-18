Kelechi Iheanacho: Nigerian stiker goal carry Leicester City enter FA Cup final

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Shaun Botterill - The FA

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho score di only goal of di game to help Leicester City reach di FA Cup final.

Iheanacho second half goal ensure say Leicester City see off Southampton 1-0 to reach dia first FA Cup final since 1969.

Di Nigerian striker score for di 55th minute afta e first shot been rebound off Southampton defender.

Kelechi Iheanacho now don score 15 goals for Leicester City for all competitions dis season

Victory over Southampton mean say Leicester go jam Chelsea for di final of dis season FA Cup on 15 May.

Leicester deserve FA Cup final place

Leicester City and manager Brendan Rodgers fully merit dia victory as dem be di better team for match wey be like low-key semi-final.

Dem bin dey more composed for game wey chances no too dey and e take Iheanacho, wey score di winner against Brighton for di fifth round and bin also dey on target twice for di 3-1 win against Manchester United for di quarter-final, to make di decisive contribution.

Im goal secure place in di final against Chelsea, wey di Foxes beat for Premier League in January.

And while dem be underdogs, Leicester get enough quality and resilience to dey quietly confident.

Dis FA Cup final appearance na further evidence of di fine work wey Rodgers dey do, im also don coach Leicester enter in di mix for Champions League places next season.

Now dem get chance to turn all dis endeavour into trophy for Wembley against Thomas Tuchel side.