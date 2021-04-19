Akuapem Poloo petition: Ova 30,000 pipo sign petition to free Ghana actress Rosemond Brown from prison - See dia reason

Wia dis foto come from, Akuapem Poloo

About 30,000 pipo don sign petition to Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo to free actress Akuapem Poloo wey authorities sama three months jail term sake of nude photos wey she post online.

Last week, Accra Circuit Court sentence Akuapem wey her real name be Rosemond Brown to 90 days in prison to serve as punishment for posting nude fotos of herself and her 7 year old son on social media to celebrate di boy birthday.

One group of pipo wey dem dey call Ghana Creative Industry file petition for change.org for authorities to release di jailed actress.

Dia target na to get 35,000 pipo to sign di petition.

Some of di Ghanaian socialites wey dey promote di campaign na Reggie Rockstone, Fella Makafui, Da Hammer, DKB among oda pipo.

Dem write say: "Over di last week, one image artist Akuamep Poloo and her six-year-old son surface.

"Di image na one of creative license and no be criminal matter.

"We di creative industry of Ghana dey appalled at di judicial system decision to jail Miss Poloo.

"We dey call on di president of di 4th Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pardon dis young single mother who dem fit blame for perhaps poor judgement but in no shape or form deserves incarceration."

Over 30,000 pipo don sign di petition dey give reason why goment suppose free Madam Akuapem for prison.

See some of di reasons dem give.

However, Presidency neva respond to di petition.

American rapper, Cardi B don also chook mouth for di imprisonment of Akuapem Poloo.

Cardi B. say di prison sentence dey too harsh as punishment for Akuapem Poloo.

Di singer tok for one tweet as she dey respond to one comment wey ask her opinion on di mata on Saturday.

"I don see a lot of Americans do photoshoots like dat. Even though dis no be my style.

"I no think she bin dey go for sexual more than natural idea. I think jail dey a bit harsh." Cardi B tok.

But dis comment no go down well for some pipo body. Demma feel say she dey support wetin no follow for Ghana.

Lawyers of Akuapem Poloo don indicate say dem go serve notice of appeal against de jail term wey de judge give Akuapem Poloo.

Her lawyer, Andrew Vortia tell journalists say now, Akuapem Poloo "child now dey exposed rather than for de courts to protect am."

Im argue say de actress no be "habitual offender as she don show remorse, she also pull down de post and she no be indecent lady."