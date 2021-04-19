Ghana Police arrest 9 alleged 'Nigerian jail breakers'.

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Police in Ghana say dem arrest some nine Nigerians who allegedly break jail.

Security officials pick up de nine inmates for Ada after dem get filla say some foreigners dey cross Volta River into Ada Foah.

According to Police de plan of de suspects be say once dem land Ada Foah, dem go continue through public transport to Accra.

Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Francis Somian, explain say after de tip off dem move to de Clinic Junction Lorry Station where dem catch de suspects who join commercial bus.

Police say de suspects at de time of arrest dey carry Ghana and Nigeria currency, personal belongings, passports den ID cards.

Some 1,800 Nigerian inmates break jail around April 5, 2021 after gunmen storm correctional facility for Owerri, Imo state den free de prisoners.