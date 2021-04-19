Cape Town fire: Latest photos from Table Mountain fire spread as authorities evacuate residents

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di fire brake out on slopes near di Rhodes Memorial

South Africa emergency workers don evacuate three 17-storey residential buildings for Cape Town as one huge fire burn along Table Mountain.

Di fire spread fast fast afta as e break on Sunday morning near one memorial to politician Cecil Rhodes. Di fire also destroy one restaurant.

See some of di photos from di fire outbreak.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di evacuated buildings dey di foot of Table Mountain

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di fire don force di closure of University

South African National Parks tok say firefighters alert dem at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Sunday. Di flames spread quickly because of di low humidity and dry bush.

Di fire create im own wind as e increase di rate of spread, dem add say e go take at least three days for firefighters to use control di blaze.

Di Table Mountain dey prone to fires because of di vegetation, but dis na di first time e don burn di neighbouring university.

City officials say dem don detain one suspect amid speculation say na pesin dey behind new fires and di original fire na act of arson.

"Di fire no dey under control yet. At dis time, wind na major contributing factor," one statement form city officials tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di fire don dey burn pass 24 hours

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters leave one area wia di flames dey too aggressive, as di forest fire dey burn out of control on di foothills of Table Mountain

Di emergency services don evacuate some residents from di upmarket suburb of Vredehoek, along di slopes of Table Mountain.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters dey battle to contain di flames

Dem don order schools for di suburb to be evacuated.

Dem don also close nearby University of Cape Town and dem don remove about 4,000 students.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Jagger Library dey partially destroyed by di fire

Historic collections destroyed

Di fire destroy di Reading Room for di university 200-year-old Jagger Library, plus a unique collection of African books and archives

Di fire also damage di African Studies section.

some 3,500 historic collections loss, including di Bleek and Lloyd collection of di indigenous San language, university officials tok

But fortunately no be everything destroy.

Di library fire doors close automatically. Dis don prevent di fire from spreading and e fit don save more archives wey dem put for basement, including records of di campaign against white minority rule for South Africa.

Di fire also destroy historic Mostert's Mill. wey dem build in 1796, and na im be di oldest surviving windmill for South Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di historic Mostert Mill is seen in ruins afta di blaze

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One house wey University of Cape Town students dey live also partially destroy for di fire

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis file photo of Table Mountain show im position above Cape Town