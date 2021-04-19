'I no dey see my husband like pesin wey be say im body no complete' - Rose John

Dem no support media player for your device

'I no dey see my husband like pesin wey be say im body no complete' - Rose John

10 minutes wey don pass

Monday Etu and e wife Rose John baby dedication video bin go viral for social media inside Nigeria.

Di family bin go do dia second pikin baby dedication wen video of dem comot.

Monday wey dey physically challenge still never believe why Rose go gree settle wit am.

Despite im condition and di refusal from her family for her to marry am, Rose tell dem say na Monday "she wan marry for life."

BBC Pidgin sidon wit di couple wia dem share how dia love take start.