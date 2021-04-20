Police rescue girl wey parents lock up for 10 years for Kano Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Kano Police Command

A 15 year old wey parents lock up for 10 years don finally see rescue.

Nigerian police for northern state of Kano on Monday rescue Aisha Jubril wey dem keep for room since when she dey 5 years old.

Kano police command say dem receive report of di girl situation around 11am local time.

Di state commissioner of police immediately give order for officers to go rescue di girl.

Police say dem meet di girl without any proper feeding or needed healthcare living for dirty environment when dem go rescue her.

Presently di 15 year old dey Murtala Mohammed hospital dey receive treatment.

Meanwhile police don arrest di mother 35 year old Rabi Mohammed while di father currently dey on di run, according to police.

Last year Kano and oda northern Nigerian states witness a rise in dis kain cases wia guardians go lock up children.

But mostly na step mothers and oda relatives unlike dis case wey be say na biological parents of di girl.