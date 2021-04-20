President of Chad Idriss Déby dead: Déby die for frontline of Chadian rebels - Army

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Chad President Idriss Deby Itno don die of injuries wey e suffer for frontline attack.

"President Idriss Déby of Chad "breathe im last breath as e dey defend di sovereign nation on di battlefield".

Na wetin di kontri Army tok tok pesin General Azem Bermandoa Agouna for inside statement wey e read for state television.

Di Chad long-time ruler bin win re-election for a sixth term for office, just dis morning.

According to provisional results wey dem publish for Monday by di kontri National Independent Electoral Commission, oga Deby bin win di election by nearly 80%.

And oda 9 opposition candidates, including some wey don withdraw from di race share di remaining votes among themselves.

Di Constitutional Court suppose declare di final results on May 15.

Chad army dey currently combat rebel forces wey launch attack on di capital N'Djamena.