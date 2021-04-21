Akuapem Poloo bail hearing update: Ghana actress Rosemond Brown prison appeal, three things go fit happun for court

38 minutes wey don pass

Ghana actress Rosemond Brown prison AKA Akuapem Poloo first hearing on appeal of her prison sentence for Ghana High Court go start today.

Lawyers for Ghanaian social media sensation, dey appear before Accra High Court to make dema appeal case for de actress.

Lawyer Andrew Vortia, in de appeal pray de courts say dem for give Akuapem Poloo fine instead of custodial sentence.

According to Mr Vortia, one of de reasons he be positive about de appeal be sake of he get support from some state officials who feel day de sentence be harsh.

Wia dis foto come from, Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo bail hearing: Three things go fit happen today based on de hearing today

First de judge go fit uphold de decision of de circuit court which go mean say Poloo go serve de 90 day jail term.

Second outcome be say de court go agree plus de counsel for de petitioner, Akuapem Poloo den hand am lighter sentence like fine or caution.

Finally, de court go fit hear de arguments den adjourn de case.

One key thing to observe today be whether de High Court go grant bail to de actress after en lawyers put in bail application for am during to appeal case.

Dis bail application to be Akuapem Poloo out of jail as de court dey hear de appeal case.

The legal team filed the appeal on Monday, April 19, 2021, and a subsequent bail application to keep Akuapem Poloo out of prison while the appeal is being heard and determined.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown AKA kuapem Poloo dey in her early 30s.

Akuapem Poloo bail hearing: Background

Lawyers for Ghana Actress, Rosemond Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo file application to appeal 90 day sentence wey court give de actress.

Lawyer Andy Vortia in de notice of appeal to de Accra High Court argue say de jail sentence be harsh.

Lawyer Vortia establish de grounds of appeal on two issues.

First, dem believe say she be first time offender wey once she plead guilty to de misdemeanor of publishing nude photos, dem no for hand am harsh sentence.

Second, de lawyers de argue say like de court for give am fine for en misdemeanor instead of custodial sentence.

Dem file de notice of appeal Monday yeste after de lawyer for Poloo indicate say other legal brains give am de push to appeal.

Mr Vortia also file bail application for de actress pending de appeal case wey dem bring before de Accra High Court.

Wia dis foto come from, akuapem_poloo/Instagram

Dis appeal de come despite say Poloo for video inside accept de 90 day sentence den assure fans say she go come back soon.

Accra Circuit Court last week [on 14 April, 2021] sentence Akuapem Poloo to 90 days in jail sake of she publish semi nude pictures of herself den son on social media.

De son of de actress according to lawyers say dem talk de son say en mother dey act movie.