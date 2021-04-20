Ikere Ekiti cult clash: Police confam six pipo killed as cult groups fight

Ikere Ekiti cult clash don kill at least six pipo for South West Nigeria.

Na sake of kasala wey burst between rival cult groups for di mainly Yoruba speaking state inside di west African nation.

Di Ekiti State Police Command wey confam di inside statement say dem receive call on Sunday say two rival cult groups dey fight wit different dangerous weapons.

By di time police reach di scene of di incident, dem discover say six (6) suspected members of di two cult groups don machete dem to death.

Di statement add say police don arrest 10 pipo wey dem suspect get hand for di incident.

Meanwhile, di Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, don order di deployment of additional patrol vehicles wey include di RRS, Safer Highway Team, S.I.B.

Di police oga also send di Anti-cultism Unit to Ikere axis in order to ensure say peace dey fully maintained for di area and no further breakdown of laws and order.