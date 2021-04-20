Donald Trump interview today: Sean Hannity television program wit 46th US president

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump use im interview today wit Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel to hint say im fit run office again for 2024.

Trump say e get plenty tins wey Americans dey lose because im no dey power.

"I dey consider am very seriously, over seriously," di 46th US President bin tell Hannity on Monday evening for Fox News Channel.

“Popularity for am dey now more than di day before di election because dem see how bad tins be for border… dem see say dem go fit use dia guns…tax dey go up,” di 74 year old bin tok for national television.

Di one hour special interview happen ontop Trump Mar-a-Lago resort for Palm Beach, Florida and na im first major television interview since e comot office.

[Donald Trump interview today]: See three key tins im tok

2024 campaign

On di mata of im 2024 campaign, Trump say although from "legal standpoint” e dey too early to talk am, e say im dey consider am seriously.

"Di Republicans need to join hands togeda," Trump bin tok wan dem ask am wetin im party need to do to succeed for upcoming elections.

Di former president also say if di party wan win di 2024 elections, dem need to run with im Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and “put America first.”

Border mata

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump serve as di 46th US president

Di US border wit Mexico na main issue for America politics and recently many pipo don dey use di border migrate enter US.

Trump say president Joe Biden for don leave di policy im put dia jejely because according to am di border crisis fit destroy America.

Di number of immigrants wey dey cross southern border for US don go high well-well since Joe Biden become president.

International relations

International relations between US and kontries like Russia and North Korea get small k-leg now.

And when Hannity ask Trump about im relationship with Kim Jong-Un e reply say di North Korea leader “dey write me letters, I like am, im like me, nothing dey wrong with that.