420: 'Happy 420 meaning' as Nigeria warn against Cannabis culture

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Happy '420' wey be Cannabis culture observance around di world, no be something wey authorities for Nigeria go entertian.

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency on 20 April 2021 sama warning say di Cannabis culture no dey tolerated for Nigeria.

Di tok-tok pesin of di agency, Femi Babafemi wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say di laws of di kontri dey against cannabis or any kain hard drug as e dey illegal for di kontri.

He admit say true-true di kontri of recent don see high cases for di number of pipo wey dey smoke weed as over 10 million Nigerians dey use am.

Oga Babafemi add join say even plenty states for Nigeria even dey plant cannabis, Marijuana and oda kain weeds wey dey illegal.

NDLEA say dem dey fight against am as e dey illegal.

[420 meaning] Wetin be Cannabis Culture?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, 420 dey trend for Nigeria social media and all over di world.

4/20 or 4:20 na cannabis culture slang for marijuana and hashish consumption.

April 20 don become di international counter culture holiday.

Na day wen pipo dey gada to celebrate and consume igbo alias Cannabis.

Many of dos kain events get political undertone as na opportunity to call for di legalization of weed.