Chad président Idriss Déby mort: Biography of Chad leader Idriss Déby Itno wey die for Chadian rebels frontline

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chad President Idriss Deby

Chad President Idris Idriss Deby don die according to di kontri army.

Di army for Chad say President Idriss Deby die on Tuesday from injuries wey im sustain for fight-fight for di frontline.

Tori be say Chad army dey currently fight wit rebel forces wey launch attack on di capital N'Djamena.

President Deby bin dey expected to win im sixth term for office afta dem do elections for April eleventh.

Profile of late Chad President Idriss Deby

Idriss Deby enta power for 1990 afta im overthrow Chadian President Hissene Habre - with the help of di French secret service.

Oga Deby na very clever tactician, na im be President Habre chief-of-staff, wey lead series of victories over rebel forces in di 1980s.

Afta six years in office, im set up Chad first multi-party political system and win elections dat year.

But Oga Deby bin get little domestic support. Critics say im single biggest failure na say im put im clan before im kontri.

Tori be say im also get have health problems wey im dey travel go Paris for treatment for im liver.

Im gain a fifth term in elections for April 2016.