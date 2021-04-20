Luther Vandross: Seven tins you fit no sabi about di ogbonge singer wey Google celebrate wit Doodle

Wia dis foto come from, Moseph Ekine

Google dey pay tribute to ogbonge US singer Luther Vandross wey suppose turn 70 years dis year if im still dey alive.

On Tuesday, Google release dia latest doodle for one animated video to honour Vandross wey release hit songs like, "Never Too Much."

Dis na seven tins you fit no sabi about di ogbonge US singer

Place of birth: Dem born Vandross on April 20, 1951, for New York city USA.

First studio album: For 1981, Vandross release im first studio album "Never Too Much," one of 14 albums wey go platinum or multi-platinum.

Personal Life: Vandross no marry or get children

Accolades: Vandross win eight Grammy awards wit 33 nominations

For 2014, Hollywood posthumously award di singer wit a star on di Hollywood Walk of Fame.

American Music Awards also honour Vandross nine times for im career.