Chad president: Muhammadu Buhari mourn Idriss Deby say im death go create vacuum in di fight against Boko Haram

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don react to di death of Chad late president Idriss Deby

For inside statement wey im release on Tuesday, im express sadness over "di sudden and tragic death of President Idriss Deby of Chad on di front line, as e dey fight against rebel soldiers".

Reacting to di incident on Tuesday, President Buhari tok say: "I dey deeply shocked and devastated by di sudden death of Idriss Deby on di battle front to defend di sovereignty of im kontri."

According to di President, "di late Deby don play a very active role for our regional joint collaboration in di military campaign against di Boko Haram terrorists."

President Buhari describe di late Chadian leader "as a friend of Nigeria who don joyfully lend his hand in our efforts to defeat di murderous Boko Haram terrorists wey don pose grave security challenges not only for Nigeria but also our African neighbours, particularly Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic."

Im add say "di death of Deby go surely create a big vacuum in di efforts to jointly confront di Boko Haram terrorists and di Islamic State West Africa Province."

As im dey condole wit di pipo of Chad and dia new leader, President Buhari call for greater collaboration to defeat di terrorists.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron don also pay tribute to Chad late President Idriss Déby, call am a "brave friend" and "a great soldier", news agency Reuters reports quote di president office.

Oga Macron also say Chad need stability and peaceful transition,

Funeral plans for President Déby

State funeral go take place on Friday for Chad President Idriss Déby, wey die afta clashes with rebels for di north of di kontri.

Di published order of ceremony begin wit one military march-past, then include one speech by im son and di army' named successor Gen Mahamat Kaka.

E tok say other heads of state dey invited to attend.

Dem don circulate di sequence of events in one letter wey di presidency sign:

Wia dis foto come from, Chad's presidency