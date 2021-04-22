TV stations shut down in Ghana: National Communications Authority embark on largest TV station shut down

National Communications Authority (NCA) for Ghana serve notice say dem dey come shut down 49 TV stations sake of illegal operations.

De NCA inside statement wey dem release talk say de decision to shut dem down be sake of de operations of dis broadcasting services dey go against de Electronic Communication Act 775 of 2008.

"… we identify forty-nine (49) channels who dey operate without valid authorisations from de authority so we dey shut dem down accordingly" NCA reveal.

According to dis Act, nobro for operate broadcasting service if dem no get frequency authorization from de NCA.

But what be de bigger picture behind de shut down? Critical media observers say dis shut down be part of efforts by de NCA to sanitize de content on Ghanaian airwaves.

NCA shut down dey address growing TV ritualists for Ghana

In recent times, Ghana start dey see rise in spiritualists den money doublers who dey advertise charms and rituals.

Dem dey advertise on rituals which go make people rich, travel abroad, fertility and potency adverts den tins.

Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu inside social media post explain say one of de stations dem shut down dey advertise 'sika gari' gods by de station owner.

Owusu reveal say dem arrest de owner, Patience Asiedua aka Nana Agradaa who dey advertise how her god go fit multiply money give people.

Authorities dey investigate Nana Agradaa who dey inside police custody dey help plus investigations.

Nana Agradaa dey operate Thunder TV and Ice1 TV illegally without licenses from Kasoa, Central Region.

BBC Pidgin reach out to official of Thunder TV for comment on de shut down and arrest of de owner but dem refuse to comment.

TV stations shut down in Ghana: Background

De murder of 11-year-old boy by two teenagers for Kasoa be major reason for de latest reforms.

Around early April, Police arrest two suspects Felix Nyarko, 16, den Nicholas Kiki, 18, over de murder of dema friend for ritual money.

Dem talk police after de arrest say, one spiritualist dem see for TV top direct dem to bring virgin dead body den Ghc5000 for de money rituals.

So dem go ahead plan say go kidnap de boy, Ishmael Mensah den ask en mummy to pay Ghc5000.

Police later arrest de fetish priestess from her hideout for Eastern Region.