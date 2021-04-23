Baba Ijesha: Actor don confess to di rape charge

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @OLOFOFOMUSIC

Police for Lagos don arrest popular actor Olarenwaju James A.K.A Baba Ijesha sake of say e allegedly defile 14 years old girl.

For statement police tok tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi say CCTV capture di 48 years actor as e dey carri out di act for di house of victim.

From police findings, dem say di actor don dey allegedly defile di girl since di age of 7.

Police say di actor don confess to di crime and dem don begin do dia own investigate.

Baba Ijesha na nollywood actor wey don act major movies for Nigeria and e dey very popular for southwest of di kontri.

As dat one dey trend, police for Oyo state announce in Thursday say dem don arrest one school teacher for Ibadan say e defile im 12 years old pupil.

Police say 30 years old teacher Olawuyi Ebenezer don dey do di tin to di small girl plenti times.