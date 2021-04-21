IPOB UK asylum: Nigerian goment kick against plan to give separatist asylum

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di Nigerian goment don para ontop plan by di United Kingdom to offer asylum to "persecuted" members of di Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, say di plan dey disrespectful to Nigeria as a kontri.

Di United Kingdom Visa and Immigration (UKVI) bin release new guideline to di kontri decision makers (lawmakers) on how to grant asylum application to members of IPOB and MASSOB.

Asylum na di protection wey kontri di give pesin wey run comot for im kontri as political refugee.

For di 56 page document wey dem publish on assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government wit di heading- Country Policy and Information Note Nigeria: Biafran secessionist groups'.

Di UKVI office direct di decision makers make dem consider if pesin wey dey active and support IPOB openly dey likely to dey at risk of arrest and detention or go face anyhow treatment.

Dem gatz also consider weda di goment action against IPOB na act of prosecution or persecution.

Nnamdi Kanu bin form. IPOB for 2012 and many believe say dem bin breakaway branch from MASSOB wey Ralph Uwazirike establish for 1999.

Di Nigerian goment don declare IPOB as terrorists group and ban dia activities

Di agenda of IPOB na for di south -east to break away from Naija to form dia own kontri.

Who dey qualify for Asylum?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di decision makers gatz also define di IPOB member we dey qualify to seek asylum.

Dos wey di run away from punishment sake of di crime wey dem commit as IPOB members no go get opportunity sake of say dem no classify dem as refugees except if di prosecution turn persecution before dem go consider di pesin .

Di pesin gatz proof say dem dey for serious risk of harm and persecution for Nigeria

Di UKVI say dem go consider each person case to determine weda di person dey of interest to di Nigerian goment and if wetin di goment dey do no dey discriminatory.

Oda tins wey di Uk decision maker go consider na;

Di profile, size, and organisation of di group/organisation to which di pesin belong and dia activities.

Whether di person for UK go wish to continue dia activism if dem return to Nigeria or not.

Whether di group/organisation get presence for Nigeria as well as outside di kontri wit evidence say goment di monitor dem.

Di pesin profile and political activities (including di ones online) and relevant documentary or oda evidence.

Di profile and activities of family members

Past treatment.

Di UK say true-true, di goment get di responsibility to maintain law and order

E say wia supporters of IPOB and MASSOB do anyhow, di goment get everi right to arrest and prosecute dem.