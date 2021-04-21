Ada Jesus dead: Nigerian Comedian, Ada Jesus don die afta battle wit Kidney disease

21 April 2021, 12:38 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Jesus

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ada Jesus don die.

Harrison Gwamnishu wey be di man wey dey lead di group of Nigerians wey cari Ada Jesus go hospital confam di news of her death to BBC Pidgin dis afternoon.

"She don go", im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison

Di Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus wey her real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi for interview wit BBC Igbo bin tok say she dey sick wit kidney problem.

For interview wey she do for February 2021, di Instagram sensation bin say e don reach almost one year wey she don dey battle di illness.

"Since December, my bodi dey swell up especially my belle and my face. I no dey fit waka because I no even get strength to stand up.

"Wen I go hospital dem tell me say wetin dey worry me na kidney problem say if money dey, dem suppose carry me go India go do transplant."

Ada Jesus reveal say a lot of pipo don make donations and as at dat time, e remain small make di money reach for her to travel for di transplant.

On April 19, Video bin surface on social media as a group of pipo gather for hospital wia dem dey treat Ada Jesus to celebrate her birthday.