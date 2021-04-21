Who is Ada Jesus: Biography of di Nigerian Comedian wey die from Kidney disease

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Jesus

News of di death of popular Nigerian comedian wey bin dey battle Kidney disease send shock waves into Nigerian social media space on Wednesday.

Di comedian bin dey limelight since di news of her sickness surface for February, 2021.

Until di announcement of her death, most pipo no sabi much about di social media skit maker.

See some of di tins you fit no know about Ada Jesus?

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Jesus

Ada Jesus profile

Ada Jesus real name na Mercy Mmesoma Obi.

She celebrate her birthday two days before dem announce her death on Wednesday.

Wia dis foto come from, AdaJesus

Di 23 year old Instagram sensation begin post comedy skits on social media in 2017.

E no dey clear if dat na di year she start her comedy career but reports bin say before she start dey do skit, she bin perform as stand-up comedian and she perform for various events and shows.

But her comedy skit begin gather popularity sake of di reactions e get on social media.

Most of her comedy videos dey in Igbo language, wia she address trending issues relating to celebrities and influencers.

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Jesus Wetin we call dis foto, One of Ada Jesus Comedy skit

She don work alongside popular Nigerian comedians like Sir one, Kinemaster among others.

Apart from comedy wey plenty pipo sabi Ada Jesus, she also be singer, she release one single wit comedian Emma Mbe for November 2020 wey dem title 'Ada & Emma mbe in love'.

For one of her instagram post, Ada tok say she be mother.

"Happy mother's day to me, single or married ooo, I have a child, I be proud mother." Na so she tok for di post.