Angela Nwosu: Meet di ‘spiritualist’ wey dey call her husband ‘god’

29 minutes wey don pass

Angela Nwosu first gain popularity for social media with her 'sex education' talks.

For dis interview with BBC Pidgin, Angela and her husband Soundmind open up about how dem meet, dia life togeda, Angela waka as 'spiritualist' and why Angela dey call am 'god'.