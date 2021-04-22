Lagos policeman assaulted by civilian: Sunday Erhabor turn star for 'good conduct'

16 minutes wey don pass

Sunday Erhabor turn star for 'good conduct' in di face of assault by civilian inside Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Erhabor begin trend for Nigeria social media wen e show for viral video wey show as one civilian dey assault am.

Di civilian bin try to resist a team of police officers wey try to arrest am over traffic offense.

Officer Sunday been carri im gun for hand during di assault but e no cock no use di riffle.

Lagos policeman assaulted by civilian: Sunday Erhabor share wetin cross im mind dat crucial moment

Di Policeman tell BBC Pidgin say "dat moment, I remember our force order 237 about use of firearms and di situation never reach level wey I fit use my gun, I try to resist that temptation".

E advise im follow officers and individuals to resist to dey over react when dem enta tough situations.

Police don arrest di suspect one 33 years old Victor Ebhomenyen for reckless driving and assaulting police officer, dem dey ready to prosecute am after investigation. E neva clear wen dem go carry am go court as court workers for Nigeria still dey on strike.

Dem also impound di car wey di suspect dey drive during di incident and send am to di Lagos state taskforce office to treat am according to di law.

Di suspects never get chance to tell di press dia own side of di tori.

Di wey di police man take handle di situation attract Lagos state goment wey giv am special award.

Some Nigerians raise cash gift of one million give di officer sake of say im conduct dey exemplary.

Wia dis foto come from, LAGOS GOVT.

Officer Sunday Erahbor join di Nigeria police since 1992 and don serve for over 28 years for various formations before dem post am enter di Police Rapid Response Squad RRS Lagos.

Im never get award before since e join police until Monday wen lagos goment give am award.

Dem born officer Erhabor for 28 November, 1969. E dey 51 years old now.

Sunday Erhabor na ASP, e dey attached RRS police team for Lagos

Police officers don dey face plenti attacks since di EndSARS protest wey turn violent last October.