Ada Jesus death: Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje last words on Mercy Mmesoma Obi before she die

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje forgive Ada Jesus, di Nigerian comedienne wey real name be Mercy Mmesoma Obi and her family, days before her death.

Founder of di Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry Inc. wey many pipo sabi as "Indabosky" announce say im forgive her and e don let go.

Odumeje during one church service wey e dey im Youtube channel wey e drop four days before her death also dash her family one million naira to take support her treatment.

BBC Pidgin fit confam say dem do put Ada Jesus dead bodi for mortuary as at Thursday 22 April, 2021, a day after dem announce her death.

Wia dis foto come from, Prophet Odumeje/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje

For di video e bin post on 17 April, Indabosky say e dey shock wen di King of im village call am on top Ada Jesus mata.

Di popular prophet say wetin go make di king of im village step into di mata, leave am wit no choice than to forgive her.

He explain say di king call am for many days but im no fit pick as e dey prayers.

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje add join say di Holy ghost don also dey follow am tok before den and e don direct am to forgive her.

He say everything wey dey happun na say because "e get God wey dey vex".

Di prophet wey sound pained and emotional say all wetin e ask from her na to bring prove of say im dey perform fake miracles.

"Bring us evidences," Bring me di pipo una tok say we dey use lie for fake testimony". E add.