Death of Ada Jesus comedian: Mmesoma Mercy Obi no die of spiritual causes - Ada Jesus care giver

22 April 2021, 11:30 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY CYNTHIA OBI/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Ada Jesus bin dey in her early 20s

Death of Ada Jesus di comedian wey real name be Mmesoma Mercy Obi no be spiritual mata but na case of long time medical care failure.

Harrison Gwamnishu wey Ada Jesus care na clear di mata on Thursday morning afta her death send shock waves to Nigerians.

Inside statement for Gwamnishu Facebook page, e say at di point dem pick di comedian, her health don deteriorate as she no fit tok.

"Ada suffer, beg for forgiveness, dem condemn and humiliate her". But e and im team step in wen dey see say all she nned na medical care. He add.

He say dem no fit share her medical history for di past two years.

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Jesus Wetin we call dis foto, Ada Jesus die on 21 April for one hospital inside Abuja.

Di care giver also clear pipo wey dey blame am say why im no raise fund for her for social media and also dey blame her say why im no come social media beg pipo for money to help her health challenge.

He say Ada Jesus bin dey treated for di best Kidney hospital for Abuja, Nigeria capital before her death.

E add join say money no be di problem as one oga Engr Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah bin dey ready to drop 10 million naira to make sure say she get correct health care.

Oga Harrison explain say dem dey in touch wit Fortis hospital for Mumbai and she dey on dialysis two times weekly and dey wait make she stabilize before dem fly her for transplant before her death.

He end di statement wit "No man can take di place of God."