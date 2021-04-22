Ada Jesus: Mmesoma Mercy bin want go live to thank pipo wey dey pray for her- Harrison Gwamnishu

5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AdaJesus

Harrison Gwamnishu wey dey lead di team of pipo wey dey take care of Ada Jesus before her death don tok about di popular Nigerian Comedian last moments before death.

Di comedian bin reveal say she get kidney disease in February, and tori be say dem rush her to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest - wey lead to her death.

For interview wit BBC Pidgin on Thursday, a day after di announcement of her passing, Harrison narrate Ada Jesus Last moment before she die.

He tok say Ada Jesus bin ask for phone, say she wan go live on social media to thank di pipo wey dey support and pray for her, but before dem bring phone for her, she don die.

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Jesus comedy/Harrison Gwamishu

See wetin e tok

"On Tuesday (20 April, 2020), we dey wit Ada Jesus till about 5 to 6pm, wen we dey go she no wan make we leave her comot , she cry say make we no leave.

Around 11pm na im di husband, Kinsley call us for phone say dem wan give her injection. because dem dey give her drugs and injection every evening"

Oga Harrison add say "E tell us di injection na 50,000 naira make I send money come, but I never send dem money direct like dat before.

We deposit directly to di hospital account to treat di girl.

But when he tok am, I come send am di money about 11pm for night.

After 10 minutes. Kingsley call me say im no know wetin dey happun again o, say Ada no fit tok again

Say she dey breathe faster, say doctors and nurses full for di ward.

I leave wia I dey , come rush down go di hospital.

True-true I see doctors dey press her chest and put oxygen for her face, Na later dem carry am go ICU

Around 7-8am in di morning, Doctor come tell us say she don die."

He add say Ada bin don dey improve, she don dey eat, she don dey tok and do other things on her own

"E shock us say she just die laidat.

Even wen we carry her go mortuary, we no sabi how we go tell her family.

Ada Jesus last moments

For her last moment, Ada experience love from pipo, from pipo wey she no even know before.

She dey always make us laugh, even wen I come to di hospital wit heavy hearts, she dey make us forget say dey sick." he tok.

"Anytime we are around her, we dey show her videos and comments from pipo wey dey pray for her, dey support her,

She later ask make we give her phone say she wan do live to hail di pipo wey dey support and pray for her." Harrison reveal.

Di death of di comedian come as a shock to many Nigerians wey don enta social media to express dia grief.