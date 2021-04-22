Yinka Odumakin Burial: Fotos from Afenifere spokesman Lying-in-state for Lagos

Families, friends and colleagues gather on Thursday to say bye-bye to Nigeria human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin wey die.

Di toktok pesin for di Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Yinka Odumakin die last month afta battle wit sickness.

Di lying-in-state wey dey mark di activities for im burial begin today for Lagos State South West Nigeria.

See fotos from Yinka Odumakin Lying-in-state

Wia dis foto come from, Empics

Im widow, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin siddon for di front row wit di govnor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin bin dey support di undertakers wey dey cari her late husband husband casket enta di venue.

Di Speaker of di Nigeria House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiala, former govnor of Ogun state Senator Ibikunle Amosun dey among di big pipo wey attend di event.

Di Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams and Pa Ayo Adebanjo wey be Afenifere leader also attend di Lying-in-state.

Who be Yinka Odumakin?

Odumakin be one di pipo wey play key role in di National Democractic Coalition (NADECO) wey fight di regime of General Sani Abacha afta im annul di election of June 12, 1993.

E also be one of di toktok pesins for di Southern and Middle Belat Leaders' Forum (SMBLF), di join body wey dey represent ethnic nationalities for South-West, South-South, South-East and di Middle Belt.