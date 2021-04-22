Nigeria Passport latest update: FG reduce Passport processing time to six weeks- See oda things wey don change

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICE

Di Federal Government say dem dey turn around di entire passport application process by di Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to Six weeks.

Di reason na to ensure seamless, transparent, plus give human dignity to applicants and fulfil citizenship integrity, in line wit di mandate of di Ministry of Interior.

Di kontri Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tok am on Thursday for one meeting wit di Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammad Babandede, Passport Officers, plus di attaches for Nigeria Missions abroad, for di Immigration Headquarters, Sauka, Abuja.

Di Minister say, "We get plenti challenges in di past, wey include shortage of booklets, touting, racketeering, increasing di cost, passports being issued to ineligible persons, among others.

E don become important to review our operations and rejig our system, to fit dey able to offer excellent services to our clients."

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICE

Dis na di new changes to collect Nigerian passport

Dem go create special centres for quick services. Dis special centres go run on public-private partnership basis.

Dem don already start for Abuja and e say 10 more centres go open in coming weeks.

Dem go fix timeline for every application like collection date. E go be six weeks, comparable to wetin other kontris dey do and dis na to allow enough time to investigate and validate personal information wey applicants supply.

Dem mention say, if anything change dem go communicate to di applicant, one week before collection date.

Applicants no go get basis for further communication wit officers, other than to complete dia application process and leave di venue.

Dem go communicate di date for di collection of passports or any challenge to di application to di applicant.

Di immigration service also say dem go publish di list of di backlog of applications wey don ready and di owners neva collect.

Applicants go enta di State commands to collect dem.