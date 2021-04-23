Pankeeroy arrested: EFCC arrest Pankeeroy say e begin allegedly scam pipo afta e suffer depression

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC/TWITTER

EFCC don arrest Pankeeroy, di Nigerian Instagram comedian wey real name be Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, for alleged fraud.

Di social media Influencer land di Nigeria corruption police net on top accuse of alleged internet fraud for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Operatives of di Lagos Zonal Office of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] bin arrest Pankeeroy state, South West Nigeria.

Pankeeroy, wey get over 500,000 followers on Instagram, bin chop arrest alongside 34 oda suspects on top accuse say dem get hand for one computer-related magomago alias 419.

EFCC gbag dem on 21 April for where dem hide for James Court for Lekki - Lagos, afta di commission receive intelligence report on top their alleged criminal activities.

Di anti-corruption agency add say until im arrest, Pankeeroy wey claim to join Bitcom scam afta e suffer depression, bin dey show himself as dealer wey dey epp pipo change dia bitcoin receipts.

E dey do am on top one platform e call bitcoincoretrading.com, dem add.

Wia dis foto come from, PANKEEROY/INSTAGRAM

Dem recover Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model wey worth N36, 000,000 (Thirty-six Million Naira) from wia dem rrest am.

Investigations also show say di suspect get N22, 300, 000. 00 (Twenty- two Million, Three Hundred Naira) worth of Bitcoin for im block chain account.

Pankeeroy Profile

Wia dis foto come from, PANKEEROY/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Pankeeroy wey dey im 20s dey born on 22nd January for Surulere area for Lagos State

Nwagbo Chidera Oliver wey many pipo sabi as Pankeeroy na Nigerian model, comedian, dancer and actor.

E dey shoot wit comedy wit popular comedians like Sydney Talker, Nasty Blaq and others.

Pankeeroy wey dey im 20s dey born on 22nd January for Surulere area for Lagos State.

But im state of origin na Anambra state, South-eastern Nigeria.

E graduate from Redeemer University for Nigeria in 2019, where e get degree for computer science.