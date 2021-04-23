Idriss Déby Itno funeral pictures: Chad President burial

23 April 2021, 11:30 WAT New Informate 45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Military officers carry di late president coffin wey dem cover with di kontri flag during di national funeral in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021.

Idriss Déby Itno funeral don begin shele for N'Djamena di capital of Chad.

Di burial of Chad President Idey hold even on top rebel groups threat for foreign leaders not to attend.

Oga Déby bin die on Tuesday 20th April, 2021 afta dem shoot am for fromt of battle ground with rebels.

E die at di age of 68.

See Chad President Idriss Déby Itno burial fotos

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di president son, Gen Mahamat Déby Itno, wey don take ova as Chad new leader (center) The son of the late Chadian president Idriss Deby, general Mahamat Idriss Deby (C) sits in the front row as he attends the state funeral for the late Chadian president Idriss Deby in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021.

Mali and Guinea heads of state don already land di west central African kontri ahead of di funeral.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, On Thursday, president of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum (L), France Emmanuel Macron and Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani bin jam after a meeting with African leaders of di Sahel kontris as part of di goment funeral for di late Chadian president Idriss Deby inside N'Djamena on April 23, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron go also travel go Ndjamena, even though rebels for ground don tear warning say make foreign leaders no show as gbege fit happun.

After di military honours and di different-different speeches, dem go do prayer for di Grand Mosque for N'Djamena.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Chadian military officials sidon for di stands as dem dey wait for di start of di goment funeral for di late Chadian president Idriss Deby inside N'Djamena on April 23, 2021.

Idriss Deby enta power for 1990 afta im overthrow Chadian President Hissene Habre - with the help of di French secret service.

Oga Deby na very clever tactician, na im be President Habre chief-of-staff, wey lead series of victories over rebel forces in di 1980s.

Afta six years in office, im set up Chad first multi-party political system and win elections dat year.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo stand for outside di venue of di burial

Tori be say im also get have health problems wey im dey travel go Paris for treatment for im liver.

Deby gain a fifth term in elections for April 2016.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Late Chad President Idriss Déby Itno