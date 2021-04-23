Nellie Tembe: 'Every day dey feel like mountain to climb'- South African Rapper AKA break im silence afta im fiancée die

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@akaworldwide

South African rapper, AKA wey im real name na Kiernan Forbes don speak out for di first time afta di death of im fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe.

Anele Tembe wey AKA bin engage for February 2021, die on Sunday April 11th afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel.

Di rapper wey neva tok since Anele die, finally tok for one recent statement say since di death of im fiancée, every day feel like mountain for am to climb.

"I don lost di love of my life… and every day feel like mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I dey heartbroken for di unfulfilled life we bin don plan togeda," AKA tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@akaworldwide

Kiernan Forbes say di death of Anele don affect am well-well, both emotionally and psychologically.

E add say di Insinuations and side tok from pipo don even make am more difficult to think well and di stress im families don pass through sake of dis don dey too much.

"...dis na why at dis time I choose to withdraw to honour my journey, and pray say di moment of stillness go bring me closer to some clarity."

AKA later come use dis opportunity thank im friends, fans and family for dia support to am during dis difficult times.

"I wish to convey my gratitude to all the people who have supported me during this difficult time in my life; my mom, Lynn, and dad, Tony, Bab' Moses and Ndabezitha, my brother, Steffan, my family (both Forbes and Tembe), my heartfelt gratitude to you all.

Di rapper say im don hand over give im team di work to handle all im affairs for public including e social media platforms and plead with pipo for public to respect e privacy for dis period wey e dey mourn.