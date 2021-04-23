Peter Okoye: Mr P open up about im solo career since im break up wit Psquare

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Okoye

Nigeria singer and former member of Psquare, Peter Okoye don open up about im solo career.

Peter wey im stage name now na Mr P tok to tori pipo HipTV about how tins be for am since im leave Psquare and go solo.

Dis na tins wey Mr P reveal about im solo career.

I dey make money

For di interview Mr P say im dey make more money as a solo artist.

"Hundred percent, I no dey share three ways. Call am greed or selfishness. Na you own cup of tea. I no dey share wit anybody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I dey do my own thing.

Freedom

Mr P also tok about freedom as a solo artist.

" Freedom dey key. I fit get call about a show next week and na my daughter birthday. I fit say, 'cancel am'. As a group, I no fit do that. Moneywise, I bin dey used to share three ways, I dey share alone," na so im add put.

Na 2003 di top Nigerian musicians wey be identical twins, Peter and Paul Okoye start dia music career wit different bangers and plenti awards.