Niger Attacks: Boko Haram don enta my state, Abuja sef no safe- Niger Govnor

27 April 2021, 07:59 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@GovNiger

Govnor of Niger State, Sani Bello don tok say Boko Haram don claim Kaure for Niger State.

Oga Bello tok say "I hear say dem [Boko Haram] don already place dia flag for Kawure".

Dis dey come afta targeted attacks for di state wey render ova three thousand residents of Muya and Shiroro local goments homeless.

Most of di residents don dey live for inside on make shift Internally displaced camp, wey state goment bin arrange.

Gunmen visit Chiri village of Shiroro Local Goment and kidnap 10 pipo including male and female.

However, di Govnor Bello don dey fear say, Boko Haram fit find way enta Abuja on top say di community wey dem carry dia flag hang dey vey close to Abuja.

"Boko Haram dey try to make dis areas dia home like dem do Sambisa. But Sambisa dey hundreds of kilometres away from Abuja and Kawure dey two hours drive away from Abuja, wey mean say no bodi dey safe not even Abuja dey safe", according to Gov. Bello.

Wetin dey occur? Nigerians dey para for Twitter

Nigerians don start to spark for inside social media.

One of di reasons na apart from di incident for Niger State, oda attacks don happun for around di kontri.

Boko Haram take over Geidam town wey dey Yobe state for north-eastern Nigeria from Friday when dem enter.

Gunmen shoot eight pipo dead on di spot before dem carry four oda pipo go from di church for Haske Baptist church for Mannai Tasha village for Kaduna .

For South eastern Nigeria gunmen no gree rest as dem attack di country home of Imo state govnor Hope Uzodimma for Omuma Oru East local goment area on Saturday.

Gunmen raid checkpoints along di busy Port Harcourt-Owerri Road where dem kill three Customs officers, three military personnel and two police officers for di operation wey affect four checkpoints from Elele to Omagwa for Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

