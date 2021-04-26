Eedris Abdulkareem: Interesting facts about di Nigerian singer wey sing Jagajaga reloaded

Eedris Abdukareem dey trend for social media space after Nigerian Minister, Festus Keyamo call am out for alleged blackmail.

Dis dey follow di release of im new song ‘Jajajaga reloaded’ wey di Minister alleged say di Nigerian artiste bin try blackmail am wit di song.

Di veteran artiste bin first release di first version of di ‘Jaga Jaga’ song for 2004 wey make am chop ban from playing on radio and also from performing for live concerts and events.

Abdulkareem third album "Jaga Jaga", (Yoruba word for shambles) , wey im use address corruption and suffering for Nigeria no too go down well with former president Olusegun Obasanjo led administration sake of say dem believe di song dey paint di kontri in a bad light.

Eedris Abdukareem dey popular for songs wey dey address political, societal and cultural issues for Nigeria.

Dis na wetin pipo fit no sabi about di veteran hip hop artist.

Im full name na Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja.

Dem born Eedris for 1974.

He perform wit hip-hop and The Remedies from 1997 until dem split in 2002.

He continued as a solo artist and release di album P.A.S.S. (Pains And Stress = Success) for 2002. Later di same year, he release one album wey dem title Mr. Lecturer. Di title track of dat album address sex for grades matter for Nigerian colleges and universities.

In response to in temporary ban from di music scene, for 2005, di ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner release anoda album, ‘Letter to Mr President’ wia im address President Obasanjo on corruption mata for di kontri.

“Stand up make we fight dis corruption.

Jaga Jaga no be insult, e mean say things don spoil.

Wen I say Jaga Jaga, dem say I no get sense but now I don become prophet” part of di lyrics of di title track tok.

Wetin happun between Eedris and Keyamo.

Di Minister of state for labour, accuse di rapper say e wan wan blackmail am afta im no gree give am money to support President Muhammad Buhari administration.

Di minister share screens hot of im claims on im Twitter page to show evidence say di rapper bin beg am for money.

Eedris later enta Instagram to respond to di Minister accuse say ‘Keyamo dey in pains because of im next ambition to become govnor”.

Di rapper also say e no dey true say im bin dey ask money to support Buhari administration, he say im only reach out to ‘a brother’ for support wen im mama dey sick.

Explaining why im drop a remix of im classic ‘Jaga Jaga’,

He say, Jaga Jaga reloaded na “na facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. Di Jagajaga don take big dimension. We must keep dey ask questions. We must ask di cabal questions."

Dis no be di first time Eedris Abdukareem don dey limelight sake of gbas-gbos.

E get one popular gbege wey happun between him and popular American rapper and singer, 50cents.

Wetin happun between Eedris and 50cents?

According to wetin tori pipo for Pulse report in 2016, dem tok say during one Sean Paul show for 2004, di Nigerian artist wey dey on di supporting bill no get better treatment from di organisers.

Security men bin flog dem for backstage sake of say dem wan clear road for Sean Paul to pass.

Dem also tok say dem no pay di Nigerian acts well.

Afta im perform for 2 out of 4 shows, 50 Cent and im crew bin dey board plane dey go Port Harcourt wit one ADC flight. On di flight Eedris Abdulkareem try to sit on one seat dem reserve for 50 Cent.

50 cents bodyguard stop di Nigerian rapper but . Eedris no gree for di mata as e cause back and forth for inside di plane.

Sake of dis, 50 Cent no later perform for di remaining two shows and im comot Nigeria.

For 2007, Eedris Abdulkareem later tok sorry to 50 Cent on stage for di KORA Awards in Abuja.

Some oda protest songs wey shake Nigeria during dia time

As pipo dey continue to tok about Eedris Abdulkareem's Jaga Jaga Reloaded protest song, here are some oda protest songs wey make waves for Nigeria during dia time.Lead us well- Dis 2003 song by singerAfrican china almost become national anthem at di time because of how well e reign.

Di song bin dey specifically tok to Nigerian leaders telling dem to lead well and save di kontri from collapsing.

E dey pain me- Dis na anoda popular protest song and na former Plantashun Boyz star Black face sing am when e begin im solo career for 2005.

Di song tok about problems like corruption, lack of salary payment and oda issues disturbing Nigeria during dat time.

Under pressure- dis song wey di late Nigerian reggae artist Ras Kimono release for 1988 na anoda protest song wey really make waves dat time.