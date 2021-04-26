Champions League: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, PSG vs Manchester City semi-final match predictions

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Eden Hazard don only manage to make 37 appearances for Real Madrid

Two of Europe most popular clubs go meet for di first time since 1998 as Real Madrid welcome Chelsea for di first leg of their semi-final.

Real Madrid and Chelsea don enjoy plenty success for Uefa Champions League although dis na Madrid first appearance in di last four since 2018 wen dem win dia 13th European Cup.

Chelsea last reach di semi-finals for 2014, when Real Madrid neighbours Atlético, knock dem out of di competition.

Meanwhile for di second semi-final Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, two clubs wey dey hope to win dia first Uefa Champions League title.

Di first leg of dis ogbonge match between PSG and Man City go happun on Wednesday April 27 for Parc des Princes for Paris France.

Even though di two clubs don enjoy plenty of domestic success in recent years, both of dem neva taste success for Europe.

PSG beat defending champions Bayern Munich to progress, while City knock out Borussia Dortmund last season final for di first time only to lose to Bayern Munich.

Analysis

BBC Pidgin follow Deji Faremi wey be sabi pein for football tok about di Tuesday and Wednesday champions league semi-final matches.

Deji share im thought on the four teams wey remain for di biggest club competition for Europe.

[Real Madrid Vs Chelsea prediction]

Real Madrid and Chelsea na teams wey no too dey score plenty goals. na so Deji tok

"Di way I dey see dat game goals no go plenty dia. Di team wey go make di least mistakes, especially for defence go carry di day."

My prediction- Real Madrid go win di first leg 2-1.

Real Madrid form

Last six games: DWDDWW

Latest outing: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis, 24/04

Where dem stand: 2nd for Liga

Chelsea form

Last six games: WDWLWW

Latest outing: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea, 24/04

Where dem stand: 4th for Premier League, FA Cup final

[PSG vs Manchester City prediction]

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"I feel say PSG go use di advantage wey dem get for dia attack. Neymar and Mbappe help them beat Bayern Munich, and now di club go rely on di two players ability to make tins difficult for Manchester City."

E add say Off late City side dey struggle to score goals.

My prediction-PSG go win di first leg 3-1.

PSG form

Last six games: WWWLWW

Latest outing: Metz 1-3 Paris, 24/04

Where dem stand: 2nd for Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals

Manchester City form

Last six games: WWLWLW

Latest outing: Man. City 1-0 Tottenham, 25/04 (League Cup final)