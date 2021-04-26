Benue university students abducted: FUAM kidnap update, Igbariam Anambra killings, Nigeria Army security meeting for Rivers

26 April 2021, 18:00 WAT New Informate 36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Authorities for Nigeria don confam attacks wey some unknown armed men carry out for different parts of di kontri today.

Anambra state police command confam di killing of nine pesin while Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi plus Benue state police command confam di kidnap of some students inside campus.

For River state, eye witness give account of di attack wey gunmen carry out against some soldiers of di Nigerian Army inside Omelema, Abua-Odual Local goment area.

[Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM, Benue]

Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM bring out statement say unconfam number of students na im unknown gunmen kidnap from di school Campus on Sunday 25th April, 2021.

Di University tok say dem don report di incident to di police and all relevant security agencies.

Di University neva hear anytin from di students or dia captors since di unfortunate incidence happpun.

Dis na according to one statement from di school tok-tok pesin, Rose-Mary Waku.

Wia dis foto come from, FUAM Wetin we call dis foto, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, na federal goment university.

Meanwhile Benue state police say dem receive information of di kidnap from di University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Police say three (3) students na im some unknown gunmen kidnap within di school premises.

Di state commissioner of police don order full scale investigation into di case.

Dis latest attack dey happun Just afta some gunmen bin attack Greenfield University for Kaduna state last week.

[Igbariam, Anambra state]

Anambra State Police Command don confam say nine pesin na im don die afta armed men enta Igbariam for eastern Nigeria but dem neva sabi di identities of nine pipo wey die.

Di police tok dis one for di statement wey dem send to BBC and also confam say di armed men destroy buildings and cows for di village.

Police add say di armed men wey carry out di attack hold machetes and oda dangerous weapons.

And plenty of dem invade di village and attack some settlers for Ukpomachi Village, Awkuzu for Oyi LGA of Anambra State. Police add.

One student school for Odumegwu Ojukwu University wey see wetin happen tell BBC say;

"Di settlers don dey live for dat community for many years and dem no dey cause trouble.

But we dey surprised to see as some boys plenty enter where dis pipo dey leave go kill dem."

"Many students don run comot from dia hostels sake of fear of revenge attack."

"Police and army pipo enta di community today to see wetin happen.

And dem don remove di deadi bodi wey include men, women and even children." Di student tok.

Anambra state police tok-tok pesin, Ikenga Tochukwu, say normalcy don return afta police team visit di area.

And dem don put adequate security in place to make sure say dis no hapun again.

"Di Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command don order di immediate arrest di unknown armed men wey attack Ukpomachi Village, Awkuzu inside Oyi LGA of di State, for early mor-mor of 26th, April 2021."

CP Monday Bala Kuryas also direct sharp-sharp deployment of Operational and Intelligence assets of di command to identify di attackers. Oga Tochukwu add.

"Crack team of Police Operatives of di Command wey one Assistant Commissioner of Police dey lead don visit di scene and conduct on-spot-di assessment of di incident."

Wia dis foto come from, Geraldmjay

Meanwhile, Anambra State goment don announce dusk to dawn curfew for parts of di state.

Govnor Willy Obiiano impose 7pm to 6am curfew today and e go take immediate effect.

Igbariam, Aguleri, Umuleri, Akwuzu, Nteje, and Umunya communities dey affected.

For one statement, di Secretary to Anambra state goment, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu tok say di order na until further notice.

Di movement restriction come afta di killing of nine pipo for Igbariam.

Authorities say dem dey do everytin within dia power to catch di pipo wey get hand for dis latest killings.

[Omelema, Abua-Odual attack]

Information wey reach BBC Pidgin say some unknown gunmen attack one army formation for Omenema Community inside Abua/Odual local goment area of Rivers State for Mid-night 25 April, 2021.

Efforts to get di number of casualties for dis incident neva succeed as di tok tok pesin for 6 Division Nigerian Army never respond to call and text message wey BBC Pidgin sen on dis mata.

One eye witness tell BBC Pidgin say di attack happun on Sunday night wia di gunmen ambush di soldiers as dem dey go di hotel wey dem lodge for Eldibem Hotel Omelema, Abua central.

According to di eye witness report, di motive for di attack no dey clear because di gunmen tiff di arms wey belong to di soldiers and dem kidnap one man wey dem later find out say na Chef.

"We dey inside village hear say dis kain tin happen.

Di soldiers wey dem kill follow for security pipo wey dey guard one oil company for Abua."

"Na dis morning we hear say di CSO oga Okon, dey hospital because bullet touch am for leg."

"Dem don carry di dead soldiers go mortuary for Udebu for Ahaoda. Some army ogas dem from Port Harcourt enta Omelema community today.

Dem even go waterside wia di boys dem dump di military patrol vehicle."

Wia dis foto come from, Eons Intelligence

Army neva respond to di call from BBC Pidgin to tok on top di attack wey happpun for Omelema, Abua-Odual Local goment area of Rivers State state.

Dis latest attack happun barely 24 hours afta unknown gunmen attack some security checkpoints along di Elele- Omagwa Road Road Isiokpo Ikwerre local goment and kill 8 security personnel.

Security ogas for Rivers state hold emergency for port Harcourt on Monday.

Those wey attend na di Commissioner of Police, GOC 6 Division Nigerian Army, State Director DSS, oga for Civil Defence and odas.

Di security oga dem no gree tok to tori pipo afta di meeting.