Nigeria security crisis: Atiku, Banky W, Shehu Sani, Nigerians react to recent attacks & killings

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Geraldmjay

Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar and odas notable Nigerians don begin react to di recent attacks and killings wey dey happun across di kontri.

Atiku bring out statement wey e title; 'Darkness awaits us if we no end di attacks wey dey happun for schools,' and renew im call for goment to declare state of emergency for education sector.

Atiku Abubakar warning and advise

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigeria former Vice president say time don reach for Nigeria as a nation to face di reality say di kontri get emergency to handle and must deal wit am well so dat e no go turn into serious crisis.

E warn say make Nigeria no allow di kidnapping of students from school to become di new normal inside di kontri and advice make dem post armed guards to all schools wey dey di affected states, to guide dia 24 hour.

Atiku say make goment no treat abduction, kidnapping and unlawful detention of pesin with soft hand, instead make dem punish anyone wey dey guilty as way to stop odas from committing dis same crime.

"We must stop treating dis acts of criminality with kid gloves. Enough is enough! Safety of lives and property must dey for our schools..."

Dis na all di more reason why I don dey tok am before say impunity must give way to punitive measures. Wen criminals dey profit from dia bad ways, crime go increase. "

Atiku say once dis criminals know di punishment wey dey waits dem if dey commit crime then di mind to do evil go come weak, and gradually all dis bad-bad crime go stop.

Shehu Sani reaction

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Shehu Sani/Instagram

Former senator wey represent Kaduna Central for di eight national assembly don react too to di recent attacks and killings inside Nigeria.

For one tweet, oga Sani say Governors dey report di incident like tori pipo and dem dey complain like Civil Society Organizations.

"Di Governors dey also report di killings like Journalists and dey lament di killings like CSOs."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Banky W say 'e be like say wey dey abusive relationship'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Bankywellington

Nigeria musician and actor Banky Wellington AKA Banky W don also react and describe di kontri current situation as depressing.

Banky W tok say di every day bad news inside di kontri just dey like Nigerians dey for abusive relationship with di kontri wey dem love;

"So much bad news inside Nigeria every day... we don become deaf to di new. If no be murder and kidnapping, na unrest and pipo unfit for office calling di shots.

"E dey like we dey for abusive relationship with di kontri we love. E dey tiring. E dey draining. E dey depressing.