Ghana police arrest 494 illegal Nigerian immigrants, dem start screening for potential ‘jail breakers’

41 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ghana arrest some 494 suspected illegal Nigerian migrants, plus 13 other Burkina Faso nationals wey enter de country illegally. De operation wey happen for Bolgatanga, Upper East Region of Ghana according to police be sake of de increasing criminal den fraud related activities.According to police, de foreign nationals enter Ghana through unapproved routes wey dem base for northern parts of de country.

Meanwhile, dem process de illegal migrants for repatriation to dema respective countries.But Ghana Police inside statement on Twitter mention say dem also dey process de suspects to be sure say dem no be part of de jail breakers wey escape prison for Naija. "We dey process de illegal immigrants for repatriation" Police talk. "Meanwhile we dey share profiles of de Nigerians among dem plus other security counterparts for Republic of Nigeria to ascertain be sure say dem no be part of announced jailed breakers" dem add. Police officials also urge de general public especially landlords against offering accommodation to foreigners who dem no know dema residential status.