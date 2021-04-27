Chad Protest: N'Djamena, Moundou demonstrations - Wetin you need to know

Chad new leader, Mahamat "Kaka" Déby Itno, address di nation on Tuesday, wia im promise "inclusive national dialogue".

Im plan na to return di kontri to civilian rule within 18 months, following di death of im father and long-time President Idriss Déby.

Di new leader also promise to "fight terrorism".

Im speech dey come afta di protests against di military takeover for di capital N'Djamena and di southern city of Moundou.

At least two pipo die and several odas wunjure for Tuesday protest.

Chad important friend France also express concern.

President Emmanuel Macron condemn di suppression of Tuesday protests and opposes di father-to-son "succession plan".

Macron call for peaceful and democratic transition.

When di violence start for Chad?

Di violence start a few hours afta di military ban all protests for di kontri.

Dis ban dey come one week afta Chad military seize power afta di death of President Idriss Déby afta fight-fight wit rebel forces.

Former colonial power France dey see Chad as key ally for di fight against Islamists militants for di Sahel region.

Why Chadians dey protest?

Civil society and some opposition parties dey call for demonstrations across di kontri.

Dem dey demonstrate against di Transition Military Council and for di return to constitutional order.

Dem condemn wetin dem consider di partiality of France, wey dem accuse say dem dey support dynastic succession for di kontri.

Tori be say di Transitional Military Council wey di late President Idriss Deby Itno son, Army General Mahamat "Kaka" dey head, go head di 18-month transitional regime.

Di presido of di Transformers party, Succès Masra, and oda members of di Wakit Tama coalition want inclusive dialogue and di transfer of power to civilians.

On Monday, di military council appoint civilian prime minister, but di opposition want a full-fledged civilian goment.

Coalition members and civil society organizations bin meet on Monday morning.

See some fotos from di protest

