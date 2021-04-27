Kaduna students kidnap video: Kidnappers demand N30 million ransom, Nasir El-Rufai insist on 'no negotiation'

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na foto suspected bandits wey meet Kaduna based cleric Sheik Gumi earlier dis month.

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, make am 47 days in captivity for students of College of Forestry for Kaduna state.

Di kidnappers don release video showing di students, more than six weeks afta gunmen enter dia school on Friday, 12 March pack dem go.

Kaduna govnor Nasir El-Rufai, just around di same time di video drop, yan say pressure from pipo no go make am change im position not to negotiat with terrorists and bandits.

El-Rufai tok folow di re-appearance of one video from 2014 wey show am dey call on goment of former president Goodluck Jonathan to negotiate for di release of di Chibok Girls afta dia abduction.

Dis na five things wey happun for di video wey di students kidnappers release

1. Di intro show say di kidnappers dey eager for attention

From di beginning of di four minute fifty five seconds video wey di kidnappers do using Hausa language dem first introduce dia victims as students of Kaduna College of Forestry.

And one of di kidnappers tell di oda say make dem make female students tok first.

"Ka bari mace ta fara magana."(allow female to tok first) one of dem was heard telling di oda kidnapper.

Dem do dis one before dem call di first lady to speak.

2. Female student wey first tok call on parents to helep

Di female student wey di kidnappers allow to tok first in Hausa language tok say she dey beg parents to helep dem.

"Parents abeg make una helep us, no be small suffer we dey here, make una gather money come save us."

3. N30 million for all di students

From discussions from di video, di kidnappers say dem go allow all di students go if dem go get N30 million ransom for all of dem.

For inside di video, dem ask one of di females to tell her parents how much dem ready to accept for all di students now and she yan say N30 million.

Dis na sharp difference from di N500 million wey some reports say dem ask goment to pay when dem first kidnap di students.

4. 'Rain dey beat us as no room to sleep'

One of di students, wey di kidnappers allow to tok, say all di rain wey dey fall now as Kaduna don begin experience rainy season dey fall on top dia body.

"We no get room to sleep so na outside we dey and rain dey beat us everytime.

Make parents and goment helep us, no food and most of us dey sick, no be small suffer for here."

5. Dem mix di students with oda pipo dem kidnap from oda places

Among di kidnapped victims wey tok for di video, no be all be students from college of forestry.

E get some wey dem kidnap from oda places come put dem together.

One woman tok say dem kidnap her from inside Kaduna city and her husband na soldier.