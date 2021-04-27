US Africom: Buhari ask Blinken to consider US Africa military base to fight insecurity

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Government

Nigeria president don ask United States to move dia Africa Command Headquarters for Germany come into di continent.

Muhammadu Buhari tok dis inside one virtual meeting wey e follow di US secretary of State Anthony Blinken do today.

Di security challenge for West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and di Sahel, wey don dey increase, na di reason behind di Nigerian leader request.

For 2008, one year after di US setup dia Africa Command (Africom) for Stuttgart in order to fight militants like Boko Haram, dem ask African kontris to host dem so dem go dey near di action.

Di then Nigeria president Nigerian President Umaru Yar'Adua announce say im no go allow im kontri (or anywhere for West Africa) to host Africom.

South Africa, Libya and almost every oda kontri di US ask, bin reject. Only Liberia say dem dey fine wit am.

Inside statement, Buhari say make di international community support Nigeria to fight those wey dey behind di continent security challenges.

See di oda top tins wey Buhari tell United States:

Make di US consider to relocate Africom headquarters to African and near di Theatre of Operations

Di US na important partner and consequence of di insecurity (for im region) go affect all kontries

Nigeria and im security forces dey committed to face di security issue and root cause of am

Praise for US president Joe Biden unto say e comot one immigration restriction on Muslims

Commendation say America don re-join World Health Organisation and di Paris Agreement (on climate change)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

About Africom

Di United States Africa Command (Africom) na one of di eleven unified combatant military commands wey dey under di Department of Defense. Di headquarters dey Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

Africom operations dey responsible for regional conflict inside 53 African nations. Na only Egypt e no cover.

Dis na di five main mission for Africa: