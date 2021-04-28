Victony: Davido, Laycon, odas pray for Victony as di Nigerian rapper wan undergo major surgery afta car crash - See di latest.

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/VictOny Wetin we call dis foto, Victony

Nigerian celebrities don start go fundme to raise money for rapper Victony wey involve in one major accident on Monday.

One Mr Dafe, wey be talent manager, break di news on Tuesday for one series of tweets l, say di incident happun early hours of Monday.

Dafe reveal say one pesin - im call Doyin - die for accident and 3 oda pipo seriously wunjure.

“Victony was unfortunately severely injured and he dey set to undergo a surgery today.” he tok for di tweet.

Wit a target of $50,000, friends of Victony don create a GoFundMe account to support im medical bills.

“We dey start dis on behalf of Victony wit im family authority. All funds donated to dis course go dey directed into his medical bills, post surgery recovery and therapy. “ dem write as di description under di funding account.

As at the early hours of Wednesday 28 April, dem don raise $3550.

Celebrities don also react to Victony accident as dem ask for support and also pray for dia colleague.

See some of dia reactions:

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Tweet caption

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Tweet caption

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

What to know about Victony

Victony na Nigerian rapper.

Im be one of di newest artist for di music industry.

Victony real name na Anthony Victor.

He dey signed to MainlandBlockParty, one record label owned by Tobi Mohammed.

Di musician, also known by fans as di Outlaw King, bin release in debut EP last year, titled ‘Saturn’.

He feature popular artiste like Falz di bad guy for di EP.

Two days to di accident, im bin just release new music video ‘Euphoria’ wey im collabo sing wit Hoodini, anoda fast rising Nigerian act.