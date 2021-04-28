India covid 19 update: Why Nigeria join list of kontris wey don restrict travels to India

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Crematoriums don increase for parts of India and dey operate non-stop

Di rising number of Covid- 19 cases for India fit no be cause of concern for some part of di world. But di truth be say wetin dey happun for kontri wey get about 1.3 billion population fit affect di rest of di world.

To start wit, India na di world vaccine powerhouse, and any slowdown in production go affect global vaccination efforts too.

Anoda problem na out-of-control infections wey go allow for more mutation of di virus - some strains fit develop wey go dey resistant to di vaccine.

Covid- 19 situation for India

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Coronavirus outbreak second wave dey spread for India

Second wave of Covid- 19 don hit India badly as di kontri inside one week record more than two million cases and 200,000 pipo die sake of di virus.

Hospitals for plenty cities don dey full wit patients wey dey sick sake of di disease. Health care facilities also dey low for di kontri. Oxygen supplies dey run out, beds dey scarce and pipo dey desperate to get treatment for dia loved ones.

Some pipo dey put dia families for back of car and others for keke just to get medical attention for dem.

Authorities for India dey turn trains into basic medical facilities, as hospitals dey reject patients' sake of say dem too much.

Di second wave dey come afta di reported cases bin reduce small for di kontri but recent election campaigns and one very big Hindu festival wey see millions of pipo gada fit be reason for di spread and rise in cases.

Places where dem dey burn dead body don increase for some parts of India and dem dey operate non-stop since di deadly second wave start. Di workers say dem neva rest as dem need perform last rites and burn di deadi body.

Goment don order lockdown for some states and Goa na di latest state to join di lockdown.

Officials say di strict four-day lockdown go last from Thursday night until Monday morning.

Kontris wey don restrict India travel

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Hospitals don over full wit patients, as two pipo dey share one bed

With di increasing number of Covid- 19 cases for India, many kontris don put restrictions on travel from and to India.

India don become di hotspot for pandemic cases.

Nigeria - Although Nigeria dey record low cases of Covid- 19, di kontr still dey worry about India and Brazil wey dey experience fresh outbreak of di virus.

Di Presidential Steering Committee don advise say make Nigerians no go di kontris wey dey experience di third wave.

Di National Coordinator of di Committee, Muktar Muhammed list India, Turkey, Brazil and South Africa as kontris wey Nigerians suppose dey careful to travel go.

UK - Di United Kingdom don add India to di red list. Any of their citizens wey dey travel back from India must quarantine themselves for 10-days.

USA - United States of America bin release statement to advise dia citizen make dem no travel go India.

Canada - Di kontri don ban all flights from India and Pakistan sake of di rising number of cases.

Australia - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announce say dem go reduce flights wey dey come from India.

Hong Kong - From April 20 till May 2, Hong Kong don suspend all flights from India, Pakistan and di Philippines.

Kuwait - Sake of di way di pandemic dey spread like wildfire for di kontri, Kuwait don ban all flights from India. Di Kuwaiti directorate general of civil aviation on Twitter say pipo wey dey travel from India go need spend 14 days outside di kontri before dem fit enta.

Iran - Iran President Hassan Rouhani officially announce say ban on travellers from India.

France - India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa na di kontris France don ban make pipo from there no fly come dia kontri.

Singapore - Singapore don ban all flights from India, dis ban concern all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors as well. Those wey don land di kontri must undergo 14 days quarantine.