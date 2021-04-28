Shine your eyes well well for night- See oda security tips wey US Embassy drop for Lagos pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US embassy for Lagos don release security alert for pipo wey dey stay for di Nigeria commercial capital.

For statement di embassy say dem don notice plenti armed robbery especially for Ikoyi and VI areas of di city.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

10 SECURITY TIPS

Shine your eyes wella wen you dey drive at night. Lock your doors all times especially during traffic jam

No drive alone for night and no stop to help strangers on di road.

Hide your cash, laptops, cameras, bags etc inside your car wen you dey drive.

Park your car for area wey get enough light.

Shine your eyes around well well before you go near or enter your car. Check for suspicious movements.

Make you dey use main roads at night, no dey use side roads for night.

No dey waka alone for road for night.

Carri only di amount of money you go need ata di moment.

If you no get enough reason to travel for night after 10pm, den avoid am.

Oda tins wey dey di alert include say make you dey keep low profile, shine your eyes wella for public places like schools, hospitals, goment facilities, places of worship and motor parks.

Always change your travel plans from how e dey always be, avoid crowds and protests, carri better ID card and always monitor local media for security updates

After di EndSARS protest wey rock Lagos last October, criminal activities don dey on di rise for di city. From cases of "snatch and run" to breaking and entry, plenti street robbery and street violence.