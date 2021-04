'I neva for one day regret my condition' Abraham Lucky Onoja

26 minutes wey don pass

Meet Abraham Lucky Onoja, a former paralympic lifter turn shoe maker wey im picture trend for social media recently and dey ginger pipo.

Abraham for interview wit BBC Pidgin say e no dey regret being physically challenged.

Since im picture trend for social media, Abraham wey be shoe-maker tok say order don dey flow in from evriwia.

E also tok say im go like teach oda pipo wey be like am im craft.