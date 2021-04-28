Baba Ijesha alleged rape case update: Comedian Princess reply pipo wey dey request CCTV footage of di alleged rape of di 14 year-old

one hour wey don pass

Lagos State Police command say dem still dey torch light di alleged rape case wey involve Yoruba Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and one 14 year old girl.

Dis new informate dey come afta Nigeria popular comedienne Princess react to pipo wey dey demand for di CCTV evidence on di alleged rape incident wey happun for her house.

She question wetin pipo wan use di CCTV camera footage wey capture di alleged molestation do?

Di comedian for Instagram bin explain how di arrest of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha take happun afta di teenager open up on top how di actor allegedly rape her wen she still dey very small.

She confirm say di alleged rape happun for her house wen Baba Ijesha come meet her for epp and di alleged rape no be since di girl clock seven years old as pipo dey tok.

Princess tok say "When I see tori wey dey fly up and down say na for seven years di actor take molest her, I shock. True, e rape her and we just dey know but e don stop to dey come our house since."

How far police investigate don go?

Lagos state police command tok tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi bin tell BBC Pidgin say CCTV capture di 48 years actor as e dey allegedly carri out di act for di house of di victim.

He add join say di actor don dey allegedly defile di girl since di age of seven, from wetin dem find out.

He say investigate still dey go on and dem go charge am go court once dem conclude dia investigate and wen court resumes.

How Baba Ijesha arrest take happun

Di comedian say how she take know say something dey wrong na wen di girl attitude begin change and she begin perform poorly for school. "Di mata disturb me and I do everything to make sure say she begin dey do well for school again.".

She later inform di girl family and her family wey say make dem dey pray for her as e fit be spiritual attack but she know deep down for her heart say something dey wrong and no be spiritual arrest.

Princess say di girl later open up and explain wetin happun, immediately, dem reason plan how to catch am red-handed.

Di comedian say she call Baba Ijesha say she wan shoot feem make e come her house. Before dat she don call CCTV company wey fix camera for di house. She tell everybody to comot except for di girl.

Wen di actor come, she tell am make e relax say she wan quick-quick reach somewhere, meanwhile dem dey watch am from di camera.

''In two seconds wen I comot di house, he check everywhere for my house to make sure say nobody dey and di children dey sleep.

He check di whole house for cameras, then e start. I no fit begin say di things e do. My body dey shake because we dey monitor from di phone.

E reach one time, di girl stand say she wan go kitchen and no camera for dia, na wen pipo come enta be dat and we call di police," she tok.